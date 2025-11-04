Suspect stole several large packages from South Austin apartment complex: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for the suspect involved in two burglaries at a South Austin apartment complex.
Austin police said the suspect may have been involved in other offenses related to property crime.
What we know:
Detectives are investigating two incidents at the Bennett Apartments, at 7301 S. IH 35 SVRD NB.
Police said the first incident happened on Oct. 1 at 9:45 a.m., and the second incident happened on Oct. 21, at 6:37 p.m.
In both incidents, the suspect entered the apartments without authorization. While on the property, the suspect entered the mail room and stole several large packages from residents.
The suspect was described as a young Black man, with a heavy build, medium-length dreadlocks with tight curls, and a "R" tattoo on his right hand near the bottom of his thumb.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Commercial Burglary Unit at APDCommercialBurglary@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department