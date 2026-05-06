Suspicious death in Taylor now being investigated as a murder

The Brief Police investigating man's suspicious death as murder Victim has been identified as a 48-year-old Taylor resident Anyone with information is urged to contact police



Taylor police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man as murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspicious death in Taylor; police investigating

What they're saying:

Police have identified the man found dead as 48-year-old Alfred Olguin Flores of Taylor.

His death is being investigated as a murder.

The backstory:

Police say officers responded to a report of a deceased person just after 5 p.m. on May 3.

The body was found in the 1000 block of Price Street, just off N Dolan Street and north of Fannie Robertson Park.

An investigation into the man's death is underway and more information will be released when available, police say.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Det. Aaron Koch by email or by calling 512-352-5551 ext 2228.