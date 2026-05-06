Suspicious death in Taylor now being investigated as a murder
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man as murder.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspicious death in Taylor; police investigating
What they're saying:
Police have identified the man found dead as 48-year-old Alfred Olguin Flores of Taylor.
His death is being investigated as a murder.
The backstory:
Police say officers responded to a report of a deceased person just after 5 p.m. on May 3.
The body was found in the 1000 block of Price Street, just off N Dolan Street and north of Fannie Robertson Park.
An investigation into the man's death is underway and more information will be released when available, police say.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Det. Aaron Koch by email or by calling 512-352-5551 ext 2228.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Taylor Police Department and previous reporting by FOX 7 Austin