Suzanne Simpson: Search continues for missing San Antonio woman

For nearly three weeks, authorities have been searching for Suzanne Simpson, 51. She's been missing since Oct. 6 from the San Antonio suburb of Olmos Park.

"Everybody loves Suzanne. She’s the kindest, sweetest person," friend Heather Affleck said.

"She's a wonderful mom. We're worried, we don't know where she is," friend Camille Mandigo said.

"What is unusual is that this was a woman who worked and was very dependable and loved her children and was always in contact with her children and her family and her friends. Suddenly that stopped after Sunday night," Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said.

Suzanne was last seen leaving the Argyle dinner club in Alamo Heights.

"We want people that have seen that photo and say, 'you know what, I think we saw her,'" Fidel said.

The mother of four and realtor has been married to Brad Simpson for 22 years. He is charged with family violence and unlawful restraint. Authorities did not say if that's related to her disappearance. A neighbor claims he saw the couple fighting Sunday night.

Crews searched their home, Olmos Park Basin, along the interstate, and combed through a landfill.

Authorities are also asking for tips on Brad's 2019 black GMC Sierra and whether it was seen on Oct. 6.

They've tried to question him.

"He still has not cooperated. We would love for him to give us some information because we're searching for her," Villegas said.

On Tuesday, James Cotter, a business partner of Brad, was arrested for tampering with evidence and intent to impair an investigation. Officials say Cotter helped Brad hide a weapon possibly connected to Suzanne's disappearance.

According to FOX 7 Austin's partner station KSAT, Brad is facing two additional charges of tampering with evidence and having a prohibited weapon.