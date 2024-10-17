Kassandra Gonzalez: San Antonio mother not seen in over a year

A San Antonio mother hasn't been seen in over a year, and her family wants to know what happened.

Kassandra Gonzalez, 31, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2023 on the 900 block of West Silver Sands Drive.

Her sister Alyssa Ballard says she was living with their brother.

"She was wanting to leave the abusive relationship she was in. She had put a restraining order on one of her baby's fathers," Ballard said.

After a week of not hearing anything, Ballard started to worry.

"She stopped going to work. She stopped visiting her kids. She just dropped everything, but that's not her," she said.

Ballard says even if Gonzalez didn't want to talk to the rest of the family, she wouldn't stop talking to her kids, who she had been working so hard to see.

"She wouldn't just leave her kids like that. She was in a custody battle for her kids," Ballard said. "Kassandra was completing her parenting classes, her domestic violence classes. She was complying with everything she had to comply with. She wouldn't miss her visits."

The situation has also been difficult for her four children.

"The two older ones, it hurts me a lot for them because their dad passed away in a freak accident," Ballard said. "If my sister's gone or something happened to her, it's so hard for them to not have either parent."

She says Gonzalez had her two younger children with the man who was being abusive.

Ballard says she wants police to keep looking into people around Gonzalez at the time she disappeared.

"I still feel like her baby's father should be investigated as well," she said.

San Antonio Police say this is still an active missing persons case.

MORE MISSING IN TEXAS

Ballard describes sadness, anger, and frustration.

"I need closure, and I can't let it go. I can't sleep at night not knowing if she's dead or alive. It's been too long," Ballard said. "I've just made it my mission to keep going and keep searching. I'm not going to let it go."

She says she's grateful for help from the group Search and Support San Antonio. Ballard wants anyone who knows something to speak up.

"If you see people walking down the street or at the bus stop or anything, just please keep an eye out that maybe she's out there," she said.

She also has a message for the public in general.

"Please be aware of their surroundings and always inform somebody of their whereabouts and who they are with because this information can be extremely helpful if God forbid any other family goes through my situation, and please don't forget the missing," she said.

If you have any information, call San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.