Barricaded man taken into custody after East Austin SWAT call

A man is in custody after a SWAT call about a barricaded subject in a vehicle in East Austin Sunday morning.

The Austin Police Department said in a briefing around 9 a.m. on Nov. 24, the incident began as a gun hotshot call for service around 5:38 a.m. in the 2200 block of Castro Street.

This was later corrected to 2200 Garden Street off E Cesar Chavez and Robert T. Martinez Jr streets near Metz Neighborhood Park.

APD says the call text advised of a family disturbance where someone may be armed with a firearm. When officers arrived, they located a man possibly with a firearm on his person.

The man then barricaded himself inside a vehicle, prompting a SWAT response. Some residents in the area have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

APD later confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that the incident ended after noon and the barricaded subject was taken peacefully into custody.