Barricaded man taken into custody after East Austin SWAT call
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in custody after a SWAT call about a barricaded subject in a vehicle in East Austin Sunday morning.
The Austin Police Department said in a briefing around 9 a.m. on Nov. 24, the incident began as a gun hotshot call for service around 5:38 a.m. in the 2200 block of Castro Street.
This was later corrected to 2200 Garden Street off E Cesar Chavez and Robert T. Martinez Jr streets near Metz Neighborhood Park.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- 7 people, including 3 children, injured in overnight South Austin crash
- 2 rescued from multi-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin
- Body found in Lake Travis-area home; man arrested, charged with murder
APD says the call text advised of a family disturbance where someone may be armed with a firearm. When officers arrived, they located a man possibly with a firearm on his person.
The man then barricaded himself inside a vehicle, prompting a SWAT response. Some residents in the area have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
APD later confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that the incident ended after noon and the barricaded subject was taken peacefully into custody.
The Source: Information in this report came from a Nov. 24 press briefing from the Austin Police Department.