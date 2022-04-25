SWAT situation in South Austin ends with 1 person in custody

The Austin Police Department says one person is in custody after a SWAT situation in South Austin.

The incident started before 8 a.m. on East William Cannon Drive right off of I-35.

Police say the incident ended on the I-35 overpass.

No further details about the incident have been released at this time, but police say the person involved was having a mental health episode.

