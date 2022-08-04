SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody

A suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin.

The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. about a person hitting people at a McDonald's located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

When officers arrived they located one employee who had been injured.

The suspect was also found, and he pointed what was believed to be a firearm at officers.

Austin Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT situation in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. (Photo courtesy Austin Mobility)

Officers evacuated people from inside the restaurant.

The suspect was taken into custody at around 9:30 a.m.

The injured employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Police say it's not clear what charges the suspect will face.