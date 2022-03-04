SWAT situation in SE Austin: 2 suspects arrested, no one hurt

The Austin Police Department says a SWAT situation in one Southeast Austin neighborhood has ended peacefully. Two suspects were arrested and no one was hurt. Officials say those in the area who were evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.

The incident began at around 12:42 a.m. when a 9-1-1 call was received concerning suspicious activity relating to the theft of a motorcycle in the 9000 block of Alderman Drive near Slaughter Lane.

When officers arrived they discovered that the suspect had an outstanding felony warrant and an extensive criminal history. The suspect was refusing to come out of his home and was not complying with police commands so APD SWAT was called in to assist.

The identities of the two people arrested have not been released at this time. Police say the main suspect is a male and the other person arrested is a female. It's not clear what charges either will face.

