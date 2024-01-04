SWAT situations: Domestic disturbances lead to 2 separate incidents

It was a busy morning for the Austin Police Department as it dealt with two separate SWAT incidents in different parts of town.

SPO Alexandra Parker said, "We're a bit strained, but we're making it work. We had to call in additional SWAT personnel to help with the second SWAT callout."

The first incident began at around 10:26 p.m. on January 3 when 911 received a call about a woman who said had been assaulted by her boyfriend in their apartment located in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane.

Officers arrived at just before 10:30 p.m. They found that the victim had escaped and that the suspect was still inside the apartment and armed with a gun.

SWAT was called and after about four hours, at around 2:43 a.m., they gained entry into the apartment and found a person dead inside from self-inflicted wounds.

Officials say no one else was hurt.

The other SWAT situation happened in Northeast Austin at around 1:46 a.m. when police were called to the Homewood Suites in the 13000 block of Center Lake Dr.

Police say a 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance inside a hotel room and said there were guns and knives inside.

Officers arrived around 1:51 a.m. and the suspect refused to open the door.

Investigators say they could hear a woman inside saying police were not needed.

Police tried to make contact for 20 minutes and then backed away from the room.

At 2:22 a.m., police say they got another 911 call from inside the same room saying they needed police because the suspect was armed and wouldn't let anyone leave.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. the suspect began making threats to harm his family and officers so they called in the SWAT team, negotiators and other specialized units to assist.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police say they believe there were seven people inside the hotel room at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.