SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends
AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end.
APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller.
When officers arrived, the armed suspect ran into a business that was closed.
A SWAT team was on the scene negotiating with the man for about four hours.
The area has now been cleared and Austin-Travis County EMS is evaluating a patient.
APD has not said anything about an arrest.