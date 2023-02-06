SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends

A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end.

APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller.

When officers arrived, the armed suspect ran into a business that was closed.

A SWAT team was on the scene negotiating with the man for about four hours.

The area has now been cleared and Austin-Travis County EMS is evaluating a patient.

APD has not said anything about an arrest.