SXSW seeking volunteers for 2022 in-person conference, festivals

South by Southwest is coming back to Austin this year.

SXSW was one of the first events in Austin to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They remained virtual in 2021 and 2022 is expected to be a hybrid event this year with virtual and in-person components.

SXSW will soon be accepting sign-ups for local, national and international volunteers for its 2022 conference and festivals scheduled for March 11-20.

Volunteers can sign up, pick their crew, and select volunteer shifts online. Those interested are encouraged to start their volunteer journey online as soon as possible for the best selection of crew and shift availability as some crews will fill up quickly. Volunteer sign up will open January 17 online.

All volunteers will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 before attending pre-event volunteer gatherings and before the first volunteer shift. SXSW says it will accept all WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccinations and is encouraging volunteers to get booster shots if eligible.

Volunteers will also be asked to comply with current health and hygiene rules and SXSW's COVID-19 guidelines regarding masking, proof of vaccination, SXSW’s Health Pledge, and any additional policies in place at the time of the event, which may or may not include COVID-19 testing.

An informal volunteer fair will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. in Ballroom EFG of the Austin Convention Center. Those attending should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination at entry and wear a mask while visiting the Fair, says SXSW.

SXSW offers two crew types and volunteers can choose from over 20 different crews supporting the production and operations of the conference and festivals. Crews include Artist Parking Operations, Banners & Signs, Ambassadors, Stage Crew, Exhibitions, Event Transportation, Line Management, Sessions, and more. Volunteers must be able to contribute a minimum of 24 hours during the event to receive an opportunity to attend SXSW or SXSW EDU. Both day and night positions are available.

Volunteers who need additional information about volunteering or assistance with the sign-up process should contact SXSW Event Staffing & Resources by email or 512-467-7979.

