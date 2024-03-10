SXSW 2024: Thousands go to Rainey Street for pop-ups, events

Loud music, long lines and activities all happening on Rainey Street on Sunday afternoon for the third day of South by Southwest.

"This has been a really beautiful South by Southwest experience, my first," said Ritzy Bitz, who attended South by Southwest.

Events and vendors line the street promoting projects and new releases for their brands.

"It brings a lot of culture and a lot of business as well. I have seen so many businesses that I have walked past, and I’m like, oh, that is cute, and they are busy," said Bitz.

Festival goers stood in lines for long periods of time to gain access to events.

One of the longest lines on Sunday was for the Sharpie and Paper Mate Studio.

"Thousands, thousands of people. We have been packed at capacity since Friday all the way through today, we have had some events throughout the weekend that have all been packed," said Sharpie Senior Brand Manager Jenny Turner.

This is the first time the Sharpie and Paper Mate Studio has taken part in South by Southwest, using the festival to launch their brand-new bright pens.

"These pens also work on both dark and light paper, so it is our first gel pen that we brought out that works on dark paper, and it is super fun," Turner said. "We have got some amazing products in the closet, where people can really express themselves however they want with the markers on bags and hats, and we have got water bottles and sunglasses."

The three-day event was free to the public.

"We are trying to inspire the world to be more creative," Turner said.

"Everyone who comes to South by Southwest is so incredible, they are either locals or they're visiting from you know where, and they are so excited about everything," Bitz said. "It's just a beautiful way to get to know people."