'Take Our Border Back' Convoy Rally makes stop in Central Texas

Hundreds gathered in Dripping Springs for a rally Thursday evening as they made their way to the Southern border. It’s called the ‘Take Our Border Back’ Convoy Rally.

Repping their Trump flags and red, white, and blue, there was quite a turnout at the event. Musician Ted Nugent and former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin made appearances.

"Enough is enough. We're going to take our country back," Palin said.

Residents from across the country gathered in Dripping Springs. Even the youngest voters showed up to support.

"We're the future of this country and I think people need to learn facts instead of listening to social media which I feel like is what our generation does," Texas A&M student Kirsten Swieter said.

"We need to act now so we can have a smoother life and our families in the future can also do that," Texas A&M student Brooke Baird said.

This was one stop as the convoy from Virginia makes its way to the U.S. Mexico border.

"We're just going to be having a peaceful assembly and ultimately it's going to be a prayer gathering," ‘Take Our Border Back’ organizer Robert Agee said.

This came as the Senate is working on a border security bill and last week the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling to allow federal border agents to cut razor wire Texas had installed along the border.

A progressive Christian organization called Vote Common Good said they’re on their way to the border from Minnesota and they plan to confront the ‘Take Our Border Back’ group.

"When a group of people want to come down to help the state of Texas and violate federal law and takeover the border as the army of God, well, that's right up our wheelhouse so we decided on Saturday we too would come down because we didn't want that group to be the only one sharing a message of what Christian people in America think about these issues," Vote Common Good Executive Director Doug Pagitt said.

"We're not going down to the wall, we're not going to be engaging in ports of entry, we're not going to be engaging in law enforcement, engaging with folks crossing the border, that was never the intent," Agee said.

The ‘Take Our Border Back’ group is set to head to Cornerstone Children’s Ranch, about 20 miles from Eagle Pass, Friday morning. The organizer said they plan to set up a ministry and help the children there.