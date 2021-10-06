Tamera Mowry-Housley shares marriage secret: ‘Keep the romance alive’

What are the secrets to a successful and happy marriage? Just ask actress Tamera Mowry-Housley.

The actress and host recently celebrated a 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, FOX News correspondent Adam Housley. The couple has been together for nearly 17 years.

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley arrive at the 21st Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 2, 2014 in Century City, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Mowry-Housley, known for hit shows including "Sister, Sister," "The Masked Singer" and "The Real," revealed to FOX Television Stations her secrets to a successful marriage.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’: Seashell and Crab scuttled in shocking double reveal

"I never want to give the perception that our marriage is perfect. I don’t believe any marriage is perfect," she said. "But, I can say I’m happily married, and it’s because of communication, honesty."

Mowry-Housley, who shares two children with her husband, noted that marriage can have its ups and downs, but it’s important to adjust to a partner’s personal growth.

"In your 10th year of marriage you may have different needs than you did in your first, second or third, and it’s important to communicate that need," she revealed. "Adjust and learn and support and be there for your partner in those changes."

The 43-year-old continued: "Keep the romance alive" and "keep dating each other."

Mowry-Housley is currently co-hosting a new Hulu series, "Baker's Dozen," featuring passionate amateur bakers going head-to-head with seasoned professionals.

Still from "Baker's Dozen" on Hulu (Credit: Hulu)

She also recently appeared as Seashell in FOX’s fifth season of "The Masked Singer."

"I’m watching the new season now. I love it," she said.

Watch Tamera Mowry-Housley for free on Tubi

The Masked Singer: Season 5 (2020): "Celebrity performers, costumed to conceal their identities but dropping hints along the way, compete each week as one is eliminated and unmasked."

Things We Do for Love (2014): "A recently married couple struggle with life as newlyweds while sustaining a family owned business. And once their zany in-laws, move in, their lives are forever changed."

About Tubi:

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/ .

With total view time surpassing 200 million hours of content streamed each month since April, Tubi has over 30,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners, including every major studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is owned by the FOX Corporation.

Premieres Oct. 7 on Hulu. Executive produced Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, Justin Rae Barnes, Tara Seiner and Scott Mlodzinski for Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

Advertisement

About the writer: Stephanie Weaver is a Los Angeles-based journalist. She is a host of the national streaming show, LiveNOW from FOX, and is a digital reporter for FOX TV. Find her on Facebook and Instagram at @StephWeaverTV.