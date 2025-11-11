Taquito Tuesdays: Whataburger offers free food to veterans through end of year

article

The Brief Whataburger is giving veterans and active-duty military one free taquito every Tuesday through Dec. 30, 2025. The offer is valid during breakfast hours at all locations with proof of service shown in-store. Veterans and service members can also get a free 16-ounce coffee year-round by showing military ID.



A Texas fast-food giant is offering a free breakfast favorite to veterans every Tuesday through the end of 2025.

Here's how veterans can get free Whataburger taquitos for the rest of the year.

Free Whataburger for veterans

Whataburger announced the offer on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Tuesday is the first day of the offer, which extends until Dec. 30.

All active-duty military and veterans can pick up one free taquito during breakfast hours in-store at any Whataburger location.

To redeem, simply show a military or veteran's ID or other proof of service when ordering at the counter.

Free coffee for veterans

In addition to the Veterans Day offer, Whataburger continues to offer their year-round free coffee to veterans.

By showing the same proof of service in-store, active-duty military members and veterans can receive a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee any time they visit a Whataburger dining room.

Visit Whataburger.com for further details.