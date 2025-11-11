Taquito Tuesdays: Whataburger offers free food to veterans through end of year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Texas fast-food giant is offering a free breakfast favorite to veterans every Tuesday through the end of 2025.
Here's how veterans can get free Whataburger taquitos for the rest of the year.
Free Whataburger for veterans
Whataburger announced the offer on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Tuesday is the first day of the offer, which extends until Dec. 30.
All active-duty military and veterans can pick up one free taquito during breakfast hours in-store at any Whataburger location.
To redeem, simply show a military or veteran's ID or other proof of service when ordering at the counter.
Free coffee for veterans
In addition to the Veterans Day offer, Whataburger continues to offer their year-round free coffee to veterans.
By showing the same proof of service in-store, active-duty military members and veterans can receive a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee any time they visit a Whataburger dining room.
Visit Whataburger.com for further details.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Whataburger.