Expand / Collapse search

Taste of TNF recipe: Bison meatball Polish boy sandwiches

By Ray Lampe - Dr. BBQ
Published 
FOX 7 Football Fan Zone
FOX 13 News

Dr. BBQ's Bison meatball Polish-boy sandwiches

Dr. BBQ demonstrates how to make this week's recipe, inspired by the Broncos-Browns matchup.

In this week's Taste of TNF, Dr. BBQ is going big. A king-sized sandwich is on the menu and it's hearty enough to satisfy the appetites of football fans everywhere.

Dr. BBQ admits there's no easy way to eat this beast of a sandwich, so make sure you have plenty of napkins on hand.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds ground Bison
  • Barbecue rub
  • Half-bag frozen French fries
  • 1 bag slaw mix
  • Slaw dressing
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • 6 hoagie rolls
WTVT-still-2021-10-19-14h00m37s954.jpg

Instructions:

  1. Cook the French fries as directed and set aside.
  2. Prepare the grill or oven to cook the meatballs indirect at 325°.
  3. Divide the bison into 24 equal-size meatballs. Season them with barbecue rub. Cook the meatballs directly on the grill or on a sheet pan in the oven until they reach an internal temp of 160°, about 20-25 minutes. Remove to a plate.
  4. In a medium bowl combine the slaw mix with ½-cup slaw dressing. Mix well. Let rest for 10 minutes. Mix and add a little more dressing if needed.
  5. Split the top of the buns. Add four meatballs to each bun. Top with a few spoonfuls of barbecue sauce, a scoop of cole slaw, a handful of French fries and finally a drizzle of barbecue sauce over the top.

Makes 6 sandwiches