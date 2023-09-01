Taylor man found guilty of sexually abusing children sentenced to life in prison

article

A Williamson County jury found a Taylor man guilty of sexually abusing young children and sentenced him to life in prison.

The jury unanimously found Juan J. Banda guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child. The jury subsequently sentenced Banda to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Assistant District Attorney's Katherine Nolden and Cari Warner presented evidence during the trial proving that Banda subjected four female victims under the age of 14 to various forms of sexual abuse between 2007-12.

Banda was known by, and had ongoing access to, each of the child victims.

Banda's crimes did not come to light until 2020, when one of the victims, now an adult, reported the abuse to the Taylor Police Department.

After the first report, a second victim also came forward. An investigation by police uncovered the existence of two additional victims.

During the week-long trial, the jury heard emotional testimony from all four victims about the sexual abuse they endured as children.

"Children are among the most vulnerable members of the community, and this verdict sends the message that no matter how much time has passed, child molesters will ultimately face the consequences for their actions," Shawn Dick, Williamson County District Attorney, said after sentencing.

Prosecutors worked in conjunction with the Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center as well as the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center on this case.