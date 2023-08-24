Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for missing girl

article

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for a girl who left her Kyle home a week ago.

HCSO says deputies responded to a Kyle address on Friday, Aug. 18 regarding a missing juvenile. The family told deputies that Melanie Perez was last seen at her home the day before.

Melanie may be with a friend who lives in Uhland in Caldwell County. HCSO says this friend has been identified.

MORE HAYS COUNTY NEWS

Anyone with any information on Melanie is asked to contact Det. Richard Lozano at 512-393-2125 or richard.lozano@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2023-49872.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.