Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for missing girl
KYLE, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for a girl who left her Kyle home a week ago.
HCSO says deputies responded to a Kyle address on Friday, Aug. 18 regarding a missing juvenile. The family told deputies that Melanie Perez was last seen at her home the day before.
Melanie may be with a friend who lives in Uhland in Caldwell County. HCSO says this friend has been identified.
Anyone with any information on Melanie is asked to contact Det. Richard Lozano at 512-393-2125 or richard.lozano@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2023-49872.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.