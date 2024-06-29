Hundreds pack the park for Taylor Pride

Taylor Pride threw one last hoorah on Saturday before Pride Month comes to a close.

Despite the heat, hundreds of people packed the park in downtown Taylor to celebrate and shop from about 60 vendors.

"A lot of stuff going on, a lot of different vendors out here," said Joshua Moses, a festival attendee. "It's a good feeling."

Of course, it’s not Pride without rainbows galore.

"I love it," said Richard Bondi, program development lead with Rainbow Connections ATX. "You know, this is our third year in Taylor Pride, and we were just so impressed with the turnout every year in a rural situation."

READ MORE

Denise Rodgers, president of Taylor Pride, said she expects at least 2,000 people to attend for the festival's fourth year.

"In rural, small pockets of America, we lack resources, we lack representation, and we lack queer joy," said Rodgers. "I mean allowing us to have queer joy, so we just needed to make sure that it happened."

However, among the rainbow was another noticeable presence. Every year, Rodgers says, protesters show up. It's her reminder of why she organizes this event.

"Obviously, there’s a need for it right," said Rodgers. "We have a large community of LGBTQ+ people in this area and also allies, and so you’ll see tons of families out here today, and just most importantly, we want the youth in this area to know they’re loved and supported."

MORE WILLIAMSON COUNTY NEWS

It’s a public park, so protesters stay, but attendees keep their focus on the more colorful.

"It’s important for us to get out as much as we can so that we can spread the word that older LGBTQ adults are here and shouldn’t be forgotten," said Bondi.

"The more people who go, the better everyone will be and just spread love, peace, and enjoyment to anyone who comes out here," said Moses.