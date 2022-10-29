Teen shot 14-year-old with AR-15 style rifle in dispute over girl, police say

article

A 17-year-old has been arrested after White Settlement police said he shot a 14-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle during a dispute over a girl last weekend.

The shooting reportedly happened just before midnight on Saturday, October 22, in the 100 block of Ralph Street in White Settlement.

Responding officers found a 14-year-old high school student with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital, where he is continuing to recover, according to police.

Investigators searched the area of the shooting and found surveillance video from a neighbor.

The investigation continued, and detectives found that 17-year-old Mason Stopps went to confront the 14-year-old over a girl.

Stopps was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 in Fort Worth. Police said his parents have been cooperative with investigators.

Based on shell casings found at the scene, police said Stopps used an AR-15 style rifle during the shooting. He fired multiple shots, but only hit the victim once, police said.

Police have not yet been able to recover the gun used in the shooting.

Witnesses told police there was another teen with a gun during the incident, and police are continuing to investigate whether there were other teens involved.

Stopps was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Tarrant County Jail.

Anyone with additional information can contact Det. Page at 817-246-7070, ext. 114, or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.