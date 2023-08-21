Teenager drowns near New Braunfels Tube Chute: police

The New Braunfels Police Department says that a teenager drowned near the Tube Chute Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Tube Chute on Aug. 19 around 3 p.m. for a missing persons report.

River patrol officers began searching for a 16-year-old New Braunfels boy who had been swimming about the Tube Chute Dam with his family.

The teen was found around 5:20 p.m. by other river-goers in the area just above the dam. They pulled him from the water, called 911 and started CPR until New Braunfels Fire Department paramedics arrived.

The teen was transported to Christus New Braunfels Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

New Braunfels police say the preliminary investigation indicates no sign of foul play and alcohol was not a factor. Detectives are currently investigating whether a pre-existing medical condition could have contributed to his death.