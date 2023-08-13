Teen missing, others injured after boat runs aground on Lake Austin

A serious boat accident on Lake Austin has left one person missing, and multiple people hospitalized after being rescued from the water.

Officials say the call about the incident was received at about 6 p.m. on August 13 for a water rescue in the 10600 block of River Terrace Circle near the Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park.

A boat had run aground into trees with seven people on board. Officials said in a press briefing that a boat went over the wake of another boat, ejecting at least one patient. The boat lost control and ran into the shore of Lake Austin.

Of the seven people involved, two were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, one to St. David's South and one to Dell Seton, while two others were transported to St. David's South with potentially serious injuries.

Two people on the boat refused transport.

One person, identified only as a teen, remains unaccounted for and first responders are now in recovery mode for the teen.

The area where the search is being conducted is in water that is about 20 to 25 feet deep.

Crews with ATCEMS, Austin Police's lake patrol, STAR Flight and multiple fire departments responded.