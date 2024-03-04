Teens arrested for stealing car, leading police on pursuit from Kyle to Austin
KYLE, Texas - Three teens arrested are under arrest for stealing a car and evading police in Kyle, and one is still on the run.
On Saturday, Feb. 10 at 4:19 a.m., Kyle police say officers spotted a 2019 Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen from the Aidan Apartments on Amberwood South in Kyle.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and led police on a pursuit that ended on Blue Meadow Drive in Austin, where police say they struck multiple unoccupied, parked vehicles before attempting to flee on foot.
Kyle Police Officers were able to detain three of the four vehicle’s occupants, the driver of the stolen vehicle 18-year-old Jeremy Christian Cardenas of Kyle, 17-year-old Javier Alejandro Cortez Quintero of Austin, and a 13-year-old juvenile from Austin.
Warrants are out for the fourth subject, a 16-year-old from Austin.
Cardenas and Quintero face several charges including Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.
Kyle police are reminding drivers of certain Hyundais and Kias that they can pick up a free steering wheel lock at the Kyle Public Safety Center, 1700 Kohlers Crossing, during regular business hours.
To be eligible to receive a free steering wheel lock, you must be a Kyle resident and own one of the following vehicles:
- 2011-2022 Hyundai Accent
- 2011-2022 Hyundai Elantra
- 2013-2017 Hyundai Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- 2011-2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring
- 2011-2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Hyundai Kona
- 2020-2021 Hyundai Palisade
- 2011-2012, 2019-2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2013-2018, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe; Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
- 2011-2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2011-2022 Hyundai Tucson
- 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020-2021 Hyundai Venue
- 2011-2012 Hyundai Veracruz
- 2011-2021 Kia Forte
- 2021-2022 Kia K5
- 2011-2020 Kia Optima
- 2011-2021 Kia Rio
- 2011-2021 Kia Sedona
- 2021-2022 Kia Seltoa
- 2010-2022 Kia Soul
- 2011-2022 Kia Sorento
- 2011-2022 Kia Sportage
Hyundai will reimburse drivers who have already purchased a steering wheel lock and own one of these listed vehicles. Call 888-498-0390 for more information.
Police are asking anyone that may have any additional information on this incident to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.