Teens arrested for stealing car, leading police on pursuit from Kyle to Austin

Three teens arrested are under arrest for stealing a car and evading police in Kyle, and one is still on the run.

On Saturday, Feb. 10 at 4:19 a.m., Kyle police say officers spotted a 2019 Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen from the Aidan Apartments on Amberwood South in Kyle.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and led police on a pursuit that ended on Blue Meadow Drive in Austin, where police say they struck multiple unoccupied, parked vehicles before attempting to flee on foot.

Kyle Police Officers were able to detain three of the four vehicle’s occupants, the driver of the stolen vehicle 18-year-old Jeremy Christian Cardenas of Kyle, 17-year-old Javier Alejandro Cortez Quintero of Austin, and a 13-year-old juvenile from Austin.

Warrants are out for the fourth subject, a 16-year-old from Austin.

Cardenas and Quintero face several charges including Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Kyle police are reminding drivers of certain Hyundais and Kias that they can pick up a free steering wheel lock at the Kyle Public Safety Center, 1700 Kohlers Crossing, during regular business hours.

To be eligible to receive a free steering wheel lock, you must be a Kyle resident and own one of the following vehicles:

2011-2022 Hyundai Accent

2011-2022 Hyundai Elantra

2013-2017 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013-2014 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Hyundai Kona

2020-2021 Hyundai Palisade

2011-2012, 2019-2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013-2018, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe; Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2011-2019 Hyundai Sonata

2011-2022 Hyundai Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Hyundai Veloster

2020-2021 Hyundai Venue

2011-2012 Hyundai Veracruz

2011-2021 Kia Forte

2021-2022 Kia K5

2011-2020 Kia Optima

2011-2021 Kia Rio

2011-2021 Kia Sedona

2021-2022 Kia Seltoa

2010-2022 Kia Soul

2011-2022 Kia Sorento

2011-2022 Kia Sportage

Hyundai will reimburse drivers who have already purchased a steering wheel lock and own one of these listed vehicles. Call 888-498-0390 for more information.

Police are asking anyone that may have any additional information on this incident to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.