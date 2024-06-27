Terroristic threat charges dropped against cousin of Robb Elementary school shooter

Terroristic threat charges have been dropped against a relative of the Robb Elementary School shooter.

San Antonio police arrested Nathan Cruz last August after they say a family member told them he planned to do the same thing as his cousin.

In May 2022, Cruz's cousin entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers.

In a statement, the Bexar County DA's office said in part: "The district's attorney's ability to pursue these cases in court relies heavily on the availability of witnesses and the strength of the evidence collected."

They go on to say: "We emphasize the importance of community involvement and the willingness of witnesses to come forward - as their cooperation is critical in ensuring justice is served."

Jail records show Cruz never posted bond, and had been in jail since his arrest.