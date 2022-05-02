Tesla recalling about 48,000 of its "Model 3" vehicles

Tesla is recalling about 48,000 of its Model 3 vehicles. A speed display issue has forced the company to issue the recall.

The recall affects the 2018-22 model years. The speedometer may not be displayed when it's in "track" mode.

"Track" mode allows drivers to customize handling and control on stability, traction, regenerative braking and cooling.

Federal regulators say the issue doesn't comply with safety standards to prevent crashes.

Tesla says a firmware update in December inadvertently removed the speed unit from the interface.