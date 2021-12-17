'Tesla Road' signs go up ahead of hearings to discuss name change

Drivers on Texas 130 may notice the sign for Exit 446 now says "Tesla Road," not far from where Elon Musk’s Gigafactory is currently under construction.

Google Maps has also updated to include the road. However, technically, Tesla Road doesn’t exist just yet. The road is still named Harold Green Road and has been for years.

According to the Texas Transportation Code, the process of changing the name of a road in an unincorporated area needs approval from the county.

A spokesperson from TxDOT told FOX 7 that they, along with Travis County and Tesla, have been in constant communication. The statement goes on to say:

"As the result of a miscommunication, the Tesla Road signs were purchased by Tesla and placed on SH 130 before the county officially signed off. TxDOT will await direction from the county regarding the signage and name change."

Earlier this week, the matter was brought up at a Travis County Commissioners’ meeting and a hearing on the name change was scheduled for Dec. 21.

Thursday evening, the agenda for the Dec. 21 meeting was posted, which includes approving a public hearing for January 11 to "receive comments regarding a street name change for Harold Green Road to be renamed Tesla Road."

