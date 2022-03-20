Texans affected by wildfires urged to report property damage

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging Texans affected by the recent devastating wildfires to report damage to property.

Texans can report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

TDEM says that the details provided in the survey assist emergency management officials across the state gain an understanding of damages sustained, and help officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify needs for immediate resources such as food and shelter.

The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by clicking here and clicking on Wildfire Outbreak March 17th.

Reporting damage through iSTAT surveys is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency, says TDEM, adding that filling out an iSTAT survey also does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

TDEM has published a tutorial video explaining the iSTAT surveys on the TDEM Facebook page.

In response to wildfire weather conditions, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for several Texas counties, activated the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate state resources, and mobilized state assets.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are:

Brooks

Brown

Coleman

Comanche

Eastland

Grayson

Mason

Potter

Randall

Reynolds

Williamson

Wildfire resources for Texans can be accessed on the TDEM website.

TDEM says it encourages Texans to remain weather aware and heed warnings of local officials this week as critical fire weather continues, winter weather is forecast in the Panhandle, and severe spring storms are expected to impact large portions of North, Central, and East Texas on Monday.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

People in Eastland County try to salvage items after homes destroyed by wildfires

Deputy dies while trying to save people from Eastland County wildfires

Eastland County wildfire takes life of County Deputy, destroys 40 homes

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for 11 Texas counties in response to wildfires

Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter