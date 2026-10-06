Texas comptroller moves to eliminate taxes on medical records

article

The Brief Texas Comptroller Don Huffines signed an executive order on Tuesday to end taxes on medical records and healthcare technology systems. The order moves to modify previous legislation that the comptroller's office said was outdated. Elimination of the tax could save Texans some money when it comes to healthcare, according to officials.



A proposed rule change could mean Texans will no longer have to pay a tax to view their medical records.

What we know:

Texas Comptroller Don Huffines signed an executive order on Tuesday to end taxes on charges for accessing electronic health records, patient portals and other healthcare technology systems.

Dig deeper:

According to the order, those services were previously treated as taxable due to legislation dating back to 1987 relating to the taxation of information services.

"When the Legislature wrote these rules, doctors’ offices weren’t running cloud-based record systems and patients weren’t logging into portals," Huffines said in a news release announcing the proposed changes.

Why you should care:

The comptroller’s office noted that those extra fees have been driving up the general cost of healthcare for Texans.

What they're saying:

"No Texan should have to pay a tax to see their own medical records," Huffines said. "And no doctor should be taxed for pulling up the chart of the patient sitting in front of them. Healthcare is expensive enough. The last thing government should do is pile a hidden tax on top of it."

What's next:

The proposed amendment will be filed with the Texas Secretary of State.

It will be followed by a 30-day public comment period, during which Texans and healthcare providers can provide feedback to the comptroller’s office.