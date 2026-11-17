The Brief Austin City Council held work session to discuss proposed agreement to purchase Lions Municipal Golf Course The agreement with UT would have terms for how UT can develop the surrounding land Council is expected to vote on the agreement during its Dec. 3 meeting



The City of Austin is a step closer to owning Muny, otherwise known as the Lions Municipal Golf Course. It has a proposed agreement with UT on how the surrounding land can be developed.

The backstory:

The current lease agreement was supposed to end in 1990 unless the state legislature adopted a land use plan. The lease has been extended five times since then.

The golf course is owned by UT, but Austin has operated it since 1936.

What's in the proposed purchase agreement?

What they're saying:

The agreement would preserve the greenspace and have terms for how UT can develop the Brackenridge Tract, which is the land next to it.

In exchange for giving Austin permanent ownership, the city vacates certain rights-of-way, creates land development regulations, and could create a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ). That means infrastructure would essentially pay for itself as tax revenue grows in a development.

The agreement also amends the Mueller lease to allow for more uses, like childcare. UT would follow an affordable housing policy. They will replace the existing Brackenridge Apartments, which is affordable graduate student housing on Lake Austin Boulevard.

A private donor gave funds to UT to transfer Muny to the city to keep the golf course.

"The proposal that came to council today did not come easily because of just a single entity. It came together because of decades of work by the Austinites who love Muny, the generosity of a donor and the commitment of UT and the city," Kimberly Olivares, director of financial services for the City of Austin said during the council work session.

The current agreement is from 1989 and limits the city's involvement in the development process. It has no environmental regulations. The proposed agreement adds those regulations.

Development amendments include no limit on density, and building heights can't be taller than 65 feet when measured from Lake Austin Boulevard. The city would be the permitting authority, but regulatory elements only apply for developing non-university purposes.

The proposal also lists allowed uses, like residential or commercial, based on whether property is located north or south of Lake Austin Boulevard.

"The amendments will enable both the city and university to guide development in a way that improves development standards, preserves green space, and protects a civil rights landmark," Trish Link, division chief at the Austin City Attorney's Office said during the meeting.

Local perspective:

Many public commenters spoke in support of the agreement and preserving Muny. It has brought many opportunities for the community, like at the West Austin Youth Association (WAYA).

"I encourage you to vote yes on Dec. 3 and ensure WAYA and Muny are forever," Shaun Dickerson, president of WAYA said during the meeting.

However, some students want council to not rush the vote and make sure there are protections for the Brackenridge Field Laboratory (BFL).

"I don't believe Austin should have to choose between protecting Muny and protecting BFL. Both matter and both deserve a thoughtful agreement that safeguards their public value," Sam Mathieu, a UT graduate student said during the meeting.

What's next:

City Council is expected to vote on the agreement on Dec. 3. The regulating plan and tax zone would still have to be finalized in the spring.