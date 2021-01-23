Texas Alliance for Life holds pro-life caravan instead of annual march

For the past 30 years, Texas Alliance for Life has held its Texas Rally for Life. Instead of having its annual march, this year the group held a caravan.

"We're very excited to have our Texas rally for life. Here at the Capitol in Austin," said Amy O’Donnell with Texas Alliance for Life.

In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court made the landmark decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. The Texas Alliance for Life’s rally is put on in opposition of it.

"Just as a way to memorialize the event and to recognize all the lives that have been lost. Over 62 million lives have been lost since Roe v. Wade passage, and so we're here to speak up for those babies," said O’Donnell.

Over 100 cars joined in this caravan, showing their support for pro-life. In front of the Capitol, hundreds of people gathered, but around a dozen were pro-choice. Anna Nguyen was one of those people who said they were pro-choice.

"Imagine if we did not show up, everybody who passes by will think that this is the way it's supposed to be. That there is no opposition, and that that banning abortion is okay. Nobody tells men when to have a vasectomy or whether or not they can have a vasectomy. Likewise, nobody should be able to tell women whether or not they should have an abortion," said Nguyen.

Gov. Greg Abbott also recorded a message for the Texas Rally for Life in support.

"The most precious freedom we have, is life itself. Our creator endowed us with the right to life, and yet, millions of children lose their lives every year before they are even born. Texas must continue to lead the way towards ending this horrifying act of abortion," said Gov. Abbott.

