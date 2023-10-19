Texas A&M student found dead after falling from dorm room balcony: police

A Texas A&M student is dead after falling from a dorm room balcony, the university police said.

Britney Romero, 18, was a freshman health major at the university. Texas A&M police said her body was found in the dorm's courtyard after falling from a third floor balcony on Sunday, Oct. 15.

An investigation is underway into how this happened.

A memorial balloon release was held on campus on Thursday, Oct. 19 in Romero's honor. The Texas A&M Mexican Student Association asked everyone to wear pink in her honor.