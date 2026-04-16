Texas anti-gang task force makes first-of-its-kind gun trafficking arrest

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The Brief A Texas man was arrested on charges of trafficking guns to a terrorist group. Authorities say it’s the first arrest under a 2022 law targeting such crimes. Details about the case and specific law remain limited.



An anti-gang taskforce in Texas has made a gun trafficking arrest that they say is the first of its kind in the U.S.

TAG arrest in Texas

What we know:

Santiago De Jesus Reyes-Soria, 20, was arrested in Ector County, Texas, by members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center - Permian Basin on a charge of trafficking firearms to a terrorist organization. Reyes was a federal fugitive wanted in relation to the charge, TAGPB said.

The arrest happened Tuesday at an address in the 400 block of South Moss Avenue, Wednesday's press release says, in a joint operation by TAGPB, the U.S. Marshals and the ATF.

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Reyes' arrest falls under a law passed in 2022, making the suspect the first in the U.S. to be arrested in connection with the legislation.

Reyes was taken to the Midland County Detention Center for booking after his arrest.

What we don't know:

The law related to the arrest was not specified in the release.