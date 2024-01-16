Texas arctic blast: City of Austin sees record numbers in cold weather shelters

Over 600 people stayed overnight at one of the City of Austin’s cold weather shelters. City officials say those are record-breaking numbers.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson made one final call for residents who wish to spend their Tuesday night warm at one of the city’s seven cold weather shelters.

Monday night, over 600 people utilized the city’s seven overnight cold weather shelters. That number increased by 200 compared to the 400 people who stayed at shelters the night prior.

"I would see that as evidence that the process is working. What we did is we increased the number of shelters and that increased the number of beds," said Mayor Watson.

The mayor says the worst of the weather is behind us, but bitter temperatures remain. Because of that, the city will keep the shelters open until Wednesday.

Those who wish to stay overnight at a shelter should go to the One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road between 5-8 p.m. There, you will be bused to a shelter. If you cannot make it between those times, call 311 or 512-974 2000.

Right now there are seven shelters, but more could open if the demand calls for it.

CapMetro is providing free bus rides for people heading to a cold weather shelter. Bus routes to OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142, 801.