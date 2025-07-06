Texas congressman's daughters among those rescued from Camp Mystic

article

The Brief U.S. Rep. August Pfluger's daughters were among those resuced from Camp Mystic. Deadly flash flooding along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County has resulted in the deaths of at least 59 people as of Sunday morning. Officials said 11 girls and 1 counselor are still missing.



A Texas congressman said two of his daughters were among the girls rescued from a girls' Christian camp located on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

Rep. August Pfluger said his daughters, Caroline and Juliana, were among the girls rescued from Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas.

Pfluger represents the 11th Congressional District of Texas.

There are still 11 girls and 1 counselor missing from the camp as of Sunday morning after flash floods swept through the area early Friday morning.

"Camille, Vivian and I are now reunited with Caroline and Juliana who were evacuated from Camp Mystic," Pfluger said on X. "The last day has brought unimaginable grief to many families and we mourn with them as well as holding out hope for survivors."

Pfluger said the camp's director, Dick Eastland, was among the victims of the deadly flooding.

A view inside of a cabin at Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were on Saturday searching for more than 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the US

Camp Mystic is a private Christian summer camp for girls in Texas' Hill Country. The camp was founded in 1926, according to their website.

A view of Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were on Saturday searching for more than 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the US state of Texas, af

Kerr County flooding

At least 59 people were killed in Kerr County as rapidly rising river levels along the Guadalupe River swept away homes and vehicles Friday.

Kerr County officials said Sunday that 38 adults and 21 children have been recovered.

While they have not given an estimate on the number of people believed to be missing, 11 girls and 1 counselor are known to be missing from Camp Mystic, a girls' Christian camp located along the banks of the river in Hunt, Texas.

Rescue efforts have been around the clock since Friday, with officials saying more than 850 people have been rescued.