Texas awards $116M in public safety grants for 2026 FIFA World Cup security

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The Brief Texas has awarded $116 million in public safety grants to its World Cup host cities to fund security personnel and equipment for the upcoming tournament. The funding supports high-level preparedness, including risk assessments, intelligence sharing, and increased police presence at venues and transportation hubs. The total economic impact is expected to be massive, with over five million international visitors anticipated to visit the 11 U.S. host cities.



Just months before the kickoff to the FIFA World Cup, the Texas Governor announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO) has awarded $116 million in grants to Texas' World Cup host cities.

$116 million FIFA World Cup grant

What we know:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the $116 million FIFA Public Safety Grants in a news release, stating the funds are intended to provide additional safety personnel and equipment for security measures associated with the FIFA World Cup events.

The FIFA World Cup Grant Program (FWCGP) was initially established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, providing $625 million in funding to host cities through designated State Administrative Agencies (SAAs).

Strengthening security for Houston, North Texas host cities

Big picture view:

This standalone grant program supports the safe execution of the largest sporting event in history, co-hosted with Canada and Mexico, which is expected to attract over five million international visitors and generate tens of billions of dollars in economic activity across 11 U.S. host cities over 38 days.

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Federal and state coordination

Dig deeper:

The FIFA World Cup Grant Program (FWCGP) helps host cities strengthen security and emergency preparedness through targeted funding. The program supports planning efforts like risk assessments, operational protocols, and continuity plans, as well as coordination between public and private partners to improve situational awareness.

Funding can also be used for operational needs, including overtime for security, intelligence sharing, and event-related deployments across venues, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Preparing for international visitors

What they're saying:

"The FIFA World Cup coming to Texas gives our state a premier opportunity to showcase all it has to offer," said Governor Abbott.

"These public safety grants will help ensure that travelers visiting and traveling throughout Texas can enjoy our great state safely, will bolster Texas' efforts to combat crime, and help prevent potential acts of violence. I thank our partners in the Trump Administration for helping prioritize the safety of our fellow Americans."

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What's next:

The funding will allow recipients to carry out the extensive security activities to help assist Texas in hosting the massive worldwide spectacle.