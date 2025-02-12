Texas bill would allow parents to block students from certain school library books
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill filed in the Texas Senate Wednesday would allow parents to review materials at their child's school and create a list of items that cannot be checked out or used by that child.
The bill would require school libraries to give parents a list of books and other items that have been checked out by their child.
Senate Bill 13 was filed by Sen. Angela Paxton Wednesday.
It would allow parents to obtain a written record of all materials checked out from the library where their child attends school. The provision would extend to public schools and public charter schools.
The bill would add definitions for "harmful content," "indecent content" and "profane content."
Under SB13, parents would be allowed to review the materials in their child's school library, either online or in-person, and create a list of items that cannot be checked out or used by the student.
School Library Advisory Council
Among the major changes that SB13 would bring is the creation of local school advisory councils to "assist the district in ensuring that local community values are reflected in each school library catalog in the district."
The members of the council would be appointed by the district's board of trustees and a majority of the members would be parents of students in the district but not district employees.
The council is allowed to have non-voting members who are teachers or librarians employed by the district, district students, businesses or clergy.
Districts would be required to consider the council's recommendations before adding or removing books and making changes to policies or guidelines.
The bill would also allow for public challenges to materials in school libraries. Any challenges would have to come from a parent or guardian of a student in the district, a district employee or a person who lives in the district.
Priority Bills
The bill is one of 25 pieces of legislation that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tagged as a priority bill.
Patrick said he would expand the list to 40 bills soon.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas legislature and previous FOX reporting.