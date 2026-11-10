Texas Lt. Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin announces transition leadership team

The Brief Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin announces her transition leadership team Goodwin beat current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in the recent election



Lt. Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin held a news conference to announce her transition leadership team and spoke about her vision of leadership in the Texas Senate.

What they're saying:

"The people spoke loud and clear last week when they elected new leadership to the Texas Senate," says Goodwin in a news release. "My goal is to develop a collaborative and effective approach to governing and solving problems for Texans."

The backstory:

Goodwin beat Patrick with nearly 52% of the vote compared to Patrick's 46%.

Patrick held the position for 12 years, and was a close ally of President Donald Trump.

Goodwin's campaign focused on issues such as public education, clean water and energy, affordable housing, comprehensive healthcare, and THC regulation.

As the state’s second highest-ranking official, Goodwin will have a considerable influence over state legislation and the budget for the next four years, although Patrick has recently floated the idea of stripping the lieutenant governor position of some powers.

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