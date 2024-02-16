Texas border: Abbott expands security operations in Eagle Pass

The State of Texas is digging in and building on the southern border.

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state is constructing an 80-acre installation he called a "forward base camp" in Eagle Pass.

The installation is designed to house and feed 1,800 troops with the capability of expanding to 2,300.

Currently, many guard members who are deployed to south Texas and live in hotels and temporary structures.

Abbott believes the camp will be a "major deterrent."

"When they come to the crossroad, are they going to come to Texas or are they going to go elsewhere? They will know the wrong place to go is the state of Texas," Abbott said.

Abbott said the state will also expand the use of razor wire along the river between ports of entry, and the state will remain in control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

The state seized control of the city park after large groups of migrants crossed there back in December.