Texas border crisis: SB 4 blocked by federal court

A federal court is blocking Texas' controversial law, SB 4. The law would allow police to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally.

The Biden administration filed a lawsuit shortly after it was passed, just one of a series of confrontations with Texas over the border.

Enforcement was set to begin on March 5, but the judge granted an injunction that the state is expected to appeal.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has already appealed the ruling.

"We have appealed this incorrect decision. Texas has a clear right to defend itself from the drug smugglers, human traffickers, cartels, and legions of illegal aliens crossing into our State as a consequence of the Biden Administration's deliberate police choices," the Attorney General said. "I will do everything possible to defend Texas's right to defend herself against the catastrophic illegal invasion encouraged by the federal government."

Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement on the injunction.

"Texas will immediately appeal this decision, and we will not back down in our fight to protect our state—and our nation—from President Biden's border crisis," Gov. Abbott said in his statement. "The President of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including laws already on the books that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. Texas has the right to defend itself because of President Biden's ongoing failure to fulfill his duty to protect our state from the invasion at our southern border. Even from the bench, this District Judge acknowledged that this case will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court."