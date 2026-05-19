Bastrop County residents concerned about proposed gas pipeline running through their properties

The Brief A proposed pipeline in Bastrop County has several residents concerned The pipeline would run through several residents' properties



Several Bastrop County residents are worried about a proposed gas pipeline running through their properties.

What they're saying:

F.L. Meyer has lived on Lower Elgin Road for three decades.

He got a letter in April about a proposed 36-inch gas pipeline that would run through his property. He says that was the only notice he received about it. He says the pipeline would take up about four of his 16 acres.

"It would lower the value of my property. I'd never be able to sell it. We wanted to someday, when I die, my three boys talked about probably subdividing it. It'll make it where it isn't even profitable. If you go to sell, who'll buy the property with the pipeline on it, with a 36-inch gas line?" Meyer said.

The notice says the company, MPH Bastrop Lateral, needs to survey properties along the proposed route.

MPH Bastrop Lateral told FOX 7 the pipeline will connect with an existing pipeline in Lee County and end at the Bastrop Energy Center.

Meyer says he called the company and was told he could sign the form allowing them to survey the land, or they could condemn it for the project.

"I hope they'll move [the route] and put it where it doesn't go through all these houses. There are a lot of houses around here, a lot of people are being affected," Meyer said.

Milton McShan's property on McShan Lane has been in his family for generations. He also received a notice about the pipeline.

"They want to come through my lane and disturb that and come about 50 yards from my house, which is crazy," McShan said. "I just wanted to let them know that it's not something I want to do, not something I'm going to let do."

Dig deeper:

The Texas Railroad Commission told FOX 7 they don't have jurisdiction over the pipeline route and that it's a civil matter. They directed landowners to the Texas Landowner's Bill of Rights.

The Bill of Rights says property can only be taken for public use. Landowners are also entitled to compensation. Before a property is condemned, landowners are entitled to a hearing in front of a panel of three commissioners. They will decide on the amount of compensation. If the landowner isn't satisfied, they have the right to a trial and can still appeal if they're not satisfied with that decision.

Meyer says he hasn't received an offer yet or been told what the timeline is. He says whatever the offer would be, he doesn't want it.

"I want to have my peace. I'm 80 years old. I don't have that much longer to go. I've got my property. I want to be left alone to live," he said.

FOX 7 asked MPH Bastrop Lateral what their response is to the opposition, what the pipeline is for, if there was earlier notification for residents, what happens if residents don't accept surveying, and what the project timeline is.

Their statement reads:

"MPH Bastrop Lateral, LLC, a gas utility regulated by the Texas Railroad Commission, is developing a pipeline that would interconnect with an existing pipeline in Lee County and transport West Texas natural gas to Bastrop County. The pipeline will terminate at the Bastrop Energy Center. The pipeline has been designed to include sufficient capacity to promote continued economic growth and support the region’s energy needs. MPH is committed to engaging respectfully with affected landowners throughout the survey process. Our land representatives are seasoned professionals who are communicating directly with affected landowners about forthcoming survey work and any related questions."