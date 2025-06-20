Man accused of threat against Texas lawmakers had gun, knee pads in car

The Brief Newly obtained documents detail the arrest of Robert Bowers, who allegedly threatened lawmakers before a June 14 Capitol protest. Bowers, found with a handgun and tactical gear, was arrested for not having a front license plate. No direct threat charges were filed against Bowers, but the incident coincided with a fatal shooting of Minnesota lawmakers.



FOX 7 has obtained documents related to the arrest of the man who allegedly made threats against lawmakers ahead of a protest at the Texas Capitol.

Robert Bowers arrest

Robert Bowers

What we know:

On Saturday, June 14, state troopers pulled over a blue Audi A6 that was traveling west on SH 71 toward Austin in Fayette County.

The troopers had been informed that the vehicle was connected to threats against lawmakers.

Robert Bowers was driving the Audi, which was traveling 81 miles per hour in a 75 mile per hour zone without a front license plate.

Bowers told troopers he was on his way to Austin to peacefully take part in the protests.

A Fayette County arrest report notes that Bowers had a 9mm handgun and was wearing black pants with apparent knee pads and heavy-duty boots.

According to the documents, Texas DPS CID agents told troopers they received tips that Bowers had sent messages to a friend that "were interpreted as wishing to inflict harm to state elected officials and politicians in Austin."

Previous, DPS said a concerned citizen reached out to local authorities about the alleged threats.

Robert Bowers was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with one plate.

"The arrest was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the public," the affidavit notes.

No charges related to the alleged threat have been filed.

Texas Capitol evacuation

After learning of the threats, Texas DPS evacuated the Capitol and Capitol grounds around 1 p.m. and closed for investigation.

Bowers was arrested at 1:31 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit.

The Capitol building and grounds were closed but reopened in time for the "No Kings" rally and protests at 5 p.m.

Minnesota lawmaker shooting

Big picture view:

The threats came on the same day that two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot by someone impersonating a police officer.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot.

Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot, but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is "cautiously optimistic" that they will survive.

A manifesto identifying other lawmakers was found in the vehicle, along with papers that said "No Kings" on them, police say.

The motive for the shooting has not officially been shared by authorities. The suspect, Vance Boelter, was arrested after a nearly two-day manhunt.

Boelter will be held on $5 million bail on the state charges, court documents say. Boelter may also face federal charges.

Boelter, 57, was arrested by authorities near Green Isle Sunday night after a 43-hour manhunt in what officials say was the largest manhunt in state history that involved more than 20 SWAT teams.

He was charged via warrant in Hennepin County with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to court documents that were unsealed after his arrest.