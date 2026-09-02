2026 Texas Capitol Ornament unveiled, available to purchase

The Brief The 2026 Texas Capitol Ornament has been released The ornament costs $25 It can be bought online or exclusively at the Texas Capitol Gift Shops



The Texas Capitol Gift Shop has released its 2026 Texas Capitol Ornament.

The backstory:

This marks the 31st annual ornament release in the Texas Capitol Ornament series.

The ornaments are collectibles and are designed in-house every year.

What are the 2026 ornaments?

Dig deeper:

The 2026 ornament honors a long tradition of Lone Stars at the Texas Capitol:

1885: The earliest Lone Star cornerstone, installed on the 49th anniversary of Texas Independence Day.

1888: The original Lone Star held by the Goddess of Liberty, now preserved at the Capitol Visitors Center.

1936: The terrazzo floor Lone Star in the Capitol Rotunda, commemorating the Texas Centennial.

1958: The three-dimensional metal Lone Star, suspended at the summit of the Capitol Dome.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

How to buy the 2026 ornament

What you can do:

The 2026 ornament costs $25 and is available online and in-store exclusively at the Texas Capitol Gift Shops in the Capitol Extension and the Capitol Visitors Center, as well as the Bullock Texas State History Museum Store.

You can buy the ornament online here or at the Texas Capitol Gift Shops.