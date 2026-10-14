Texas bans use of state grant money for Flock cameras

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The Brief Texas Comptroller Don Huffines issued an executive order prohibiting state grant money from being used by cities or police departments to purchase or maintain license plate readers like Flock, Axon, and Motorola. The directive follows growing nationwide backlash and privacy concerns over government surveillance databases, including reported instances of officers misusing tracking data. While state grant funding is now cut off for future contracts, it remains unclear how heavily local law enforcement will be impacted.



Texas Comptroller Don Huffines signed an executive order Tuesday prohibiting state grant money from being used for Flock cameras and other license plate trackers.

What we know:

Under the order, cities and police departments will no longer be able to use state grant funds to buy the devices or enter into, extend or renew contracts with companies offering license plate reading systems.

While Flock is one of the most widely used providers in Texas, the order applies to any company offering license plate reading systems, including Axon Enterprise, Inc. and Motorola Solutions, Inc.

The requirements affect all future grants administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, according to Huffines' office.

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What they're saying:

"The government has no business tracking where law-abiding Texans drive. Doing it without a warrant is a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution," Huffines said in a news release. "Texans should be able to drive to work, to church, or to the grocery store without a government camera logging it in a database."

Nationwide backlash against Flock cameras

The backstory:

The move comes amid nationwide backlash against license plate trackers. Law enforcement agencies typically use the devices to find missing people, recover stolen vehicles and solve various crimes, but many people have objected over privacy concerns.

A recent focus on license plate readers has unearthed situations where police officers across the U.S. have been accused of misusing the data, in some cases to track former romantic partners.

Texas leaders reevaluate use of license plate readers

Dig deeper:

As a response to the backlash, multiple Texas cities like Wylie, Pflugerville and Midland have ended their contracts with Flock.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has also commented on the devices, saying they need to be used responsibly. In September, the governor ordered state agencies to pause funding for Flock cameras. He also called for the Texas Department of Transportation to stop issuing permits allowing them to be installed on state roads.

The governor’s office has previously noted that most of the funding for license plate reading cameras comes from federal sources.

It remains unclear how heavily local law enforcement will be impacted.