Texas confirms contagious equine virus case in Parker County donkey

The Brief Texas animal health officials have confirmed a contagious neurologic virus case in a Parker County rescue donkey. The exposure is not linked to large public events like rodeos, but exposed animals are under a hold order. The full extent of the exposure remains unknown as state officials continue their investigation into the case.



Texas animal health officials have confirmed a case of Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a neurologic form of Equine Herpesvirus-1, in a rescue donkey located in Parker County, just west of Fort Worth.

The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) is urging horse owners across the state to closely monitor their animals and follow strict biosecurity measures to help prevent the virus from spreading.

EHM case confirmed in Parker County donkey

What we know:

The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) confirmed the case on June 24, 2026, and said the affected animal is a rescue donkey.

Officials said their epidemiological investigation indicated that the exposure is not linked to large equine events, such as rodeos. They are working with the owner and attending veterinarians to investigate the case, protect exposed animals and prevent additional spread across the region.

Owners of exposed equine have been notified and are under a hold order while the investigation continues.

Symptoms of Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy (EHM)

Big picture view:

EHM is the neurologic disease associated with EHV-1. While the virus most commonly causes respiratory illness, abortion and neonatal death in equines, some infected animals develop neurological disease when the virus damages blood vessels in the brain and spinal cord.

Officials are encouraging horse owners to watch for clinical signs. These may include:

A fever of 102 degrees or higher, which often appears before neurological symptoms,

Nasal discharge

Loss of coordination

Hindquarter weakness

Lethargy

Head tilt

Urine dribbling

Diminished tail tone

Penile paralysis

These symptoms are not unique to EHM, laboratory testing is required to confirm infection. Horse owners who suspect exposure or observe these signs should contact their veterinarian immediately.

How does EHV-1 spread?

What they're saying:

According to the TAHC, the virus is most commonly spread through direct horse-to-horse contact, including nose-to-nose interaction, as well as contaminated equipment, feed and water buckets, trailers and even people whose hands or clothing have come into contact with infected horses. They also state that airborne transmission is generally limited to short distances of less than 30 feet.

The TAHC tells Texans that EHV-1 typically has an incubation period of two to 10 days. Because infected horses may continue shedding the virus after becoming ill, officials recommend isolating confirmed EHM cases for at least 21 days.

What's next:

State officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional confirmed Texas cases will be reported through the Equine Disease Communication Center.