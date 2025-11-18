Federal court blocks Texas from using new congressional map
article
AUSTIN, Texas - A federal court blocked Texas on Tuesday from using recently passed congressional maps.
The three-judge panel of the Western District of Texas ruled that 2026 midterm elections will proceed under the map that the state legislature enacted in 2021.
The judges said that plaintiffs are likely to prove at trial that Texas racially gerrymandered the maps passed by the Legislature in 2025.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story came from court documents.