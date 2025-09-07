Texas convenience store sells winning Powerball ticket, winning half of $1.8B jackpot

The Brief A winning ticket for the historic $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot was sold at a newly opened convenience store in Fredericksburg, Texas. The Texas winner will split the jackpot with another winner from Missouri. The Texas winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize but has 90 days to do so.



The numbers for the historic $1.8 billion jackpot have finally hit, one winning ticket bought in Missouri and the other, right here in Central Texas.

What we know:

There was a lot on the line with this lottery drawing, as it marked the second biggest in Powerball history. And talking to people at the store where that big purchase was made, it was almost too hard to believe it could happen that close to home.

Some are still in disbelief, while others still wish they would have snagged a ticket. On a lone stretch of Highway 290 in Fredericksburg, that’s where one person’s luck changed for the better.

Local perspective:

One of the two winning tickets bought at this Big’s convenience store, whose doors have only been open for a matter of months.

"Shocked, mind blown, I wasn’t expecting it," said the store owner, Melanie Carter.

"We’re a brand-new store, so you’d think if somebody was going to win it’d be an established store that’s been around for years, but that’s not the case."

Dig deeper:

In the days leading up to the big draw, tickets flew off the shelves, too hard to pass up, especially when the amount of prize money starts with a B.

"We’ve been having a lot of customers come and like we don’t really play, we just play because it’s for the billions," said cashier Sean Peterson.

This now puts an end to a 41-week drought, where no one was able to match all six numbers, and that eventually led to a $1.8-billion jackpot.

What they're saying:

Regulars who make their pit stops at Big’s are in disbelief and maybe even a little jealousy is starting to creep in.

"I regret not buying one here cause I may have been a winner," said local resident, David Tharp.

"It’s like standing in a field and lightning struck right beside you and didn’t hit you."

What's next:

Now the Texas winner will have to split their winnings with the winner out of Missouri, and they have a few options on how to go about doing that.

There’s the annuity plan of receiving 30 payments over the next 29 years, or they can take one big lump sum right now, $410.3 million.

Now there was another winner in Austin who matched five out of the six numbers, earning themselves a $1 million cash prize.

Now neither of those winners have come forward to the Texas lottery commission to claim those prizes, but have 90 days to do so.