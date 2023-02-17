Texas Democrats say Gov. Abbott's State of the State comes up short

A group of Texas Democrats say Governor Greg Abbott's State of the State address came up short and just repeated what they'd already heard before.

The House Chamber at the Texas Capitol was not used for Abbott’s address Thursday night and remained empty Friday, but the group was under the Capitol Dome to say they were not impressed with the governor's change of venue to a San Marcos manufacturing site or with what he said.

"I heard red meat, red meat for his MAGA base. That's what he was catering to," said Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Ron Reynolds.

State Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston) initially described what he heard as a familiar campaign stump speech, and then made another comparison.

"We just could have just replayed something from the past. It's like a band that had like one good song and it just kept playing. It never had any new ideas, never knew any new songs. And eventually all you play are just wedding venues," said Wu.

In his speech, Abbott laid out seven emergency items for lawmakers to immediately consider:

Ending COVID restrictions

Providing school choice

Improving school safety

Eliminating easy bail

More border security funding

Addressing the fentanyl crisis

Cutting property taxes, his big campaign promise

"Hard-working Texans produced the largest budget surplus in Texas history, that money belongs to you the taxpayers," said Abbott Thursday night.

The chairman of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, Trey Martinez Fischer, suggested the Governor’s priorities were out of alignment.

"We have a once in a generation opportunity to make smart investments, strategic decisions as Texans to share in the responsibility. So before we squander it with pet projects and tax cuts that don't touch everyone in Texas, we ought to fix the things that impact us all," said Fischer (D-San Antonio).

READ MORE

Along with increasing education funding, Democrats said Abbott’s call to increase the punishment for gun crimes is not enough. State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin) made note of a specific gun control measures they want in response to the Uvalde school shooting.

"And in particular, a bill to raise the age to buy an assault style weapon. From 18 to 21 ... raise the age to 21 for the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary. It is the simplest. Should be the easiest, most reasonable request that these poor families are making of our government, of our governor, of this body," said Hinojosa.

The group also wants the governor to spend more money on health care issues like maternal deaths. State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) pointed out funding approved by lawmakers in the last session has not yet made it to the people who need it.

As for insurance needs, they repeated the call for the governor to expand Medicaid by tapping into a surplus of federal funding. The Democrats did applaud the governor for wanting to make it easier to get Narcan, which is used to help people with a fentanyl overdose, and wanting to put more money into mental health programs.