Texas lawmakers file latest round of post-Uvalde gun legislation

A day after the deadly shooting at Michigan State University, and on the fifth year anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, shooting, families from Uvalde and Santa Fe were joined by lawmakers at the Texas Capitol.

Some in attendance were family members of school shooting survivors.

"They promised us Uvalde would not happen. They said they fixed the problems, and when Uvalde happened it broke us," said Scot Rice, husband of Flo Rice, a substitute teacher that survived being shot in the Santa Fe shooting. "I'm a staunch Republican, we are calling on them to do something, quit saying something, and do something."

Others in attendance were loved ones of those that did not survive.

"Stop thinking like a politician, and start thinking like a parent," said Berlinda Arreola, the step-grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza who died in the Uvalde shooting.

Family members had a call to arms for those in leadership.

"Y’all are the ones in the position to do something," said Rosie Yanas, mother of Chris Stone who died in the Santa Fe shooting. "We are only a voice, but you’re in power."

They were joined by some of those in power who voiced support for the families and called on their fellow lawmakers.

"We need collaboration," said State Sen. Jose Menendez. "This should not be a partisan issue, this is a public safety issue."

Four new pieces of gun legislation were filed by Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. SB 911 would create a bulk ammunition database.

"If you buy a Sudafed at Walgreens your information goes into a database," said State Sen. Roland Gutierrez. "We should have the same requirements for ammunition. We should know when a young kid goes off and buys a bunch of ammunition."

SB 913 would require gun owners to have liability insurance. The two other bills filed Tuesday focus on safe storage laws and legal ammunition sales – increasing penalties for violating both.

State Sen. Gutierrez authored each of these bills and related pieces of legislation filed earlier this session. His district includes Uvalde.

"This moment, this day changed my life forever," said State Sen. Gutierrez. "I’ve become a one-issue guy; this is all I’m going to talk about for the rest of my life as long as people have me back here."