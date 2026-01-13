Texas Democrats demand AG investigation into X for alleged child sex content

article

The Brief Texas House Democrats want AG Ken Paxton to investigate X and its AI chatbot Grok. Lawmakers allege the platform is generating sexualized images, including of minors. They argue the activity could trigger Texas’ age-verification law for adult content sites.



Texas Democrat leaders are demanding that state Attorney General Ken Paxton investigate X, formerly Twitter, and the built-in chatbot Grok for alleged child sex abuse content being generated on the site.

The joint letter from the House leaders says sexualized material is being created at a rate that should trigger a Texas law that would require age verification to use the site.

Texas Democrats request X investigation

What we know:

The Monday letter, signed by 43 House Democrats, references reporting that claims investigators have observed around 7,750 sexualized images being generated per hour and at least one nonconsensual image per minute on X.

They note that Grok has been documented generating sexualized or "nudified" images of minors as well.

According to the House Democrats, other regulators, including those in Europe, have already launched their own queries into the social media site and chatbot. Additionally, they say, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation has called on the DOJ and Federal Trade Commission to investigate X and Grok over the same concerns.

The letter says Texas has already established a standard for sites operating as they claim X does: House Bill 1181, enacted in 2023, requires websites where more than one-third of content is sexual material harmful to minors to use age-verification methods to ensure users are over 18.

Featured article

Proposed investigation requirements

The letter asks Paxton to look into the following:

Open a formal investigation into whether X, xAI, Grok, or related tools accessible in Texas are being used to create or distribute unlawful sexually explicit deepfakes, nonconsensual intimate imagery, and any AI-generated child sexual exploitation material, and whether platform design choices are facilitating that conduct.

Investigate whether X is in compliance with Texas age verification requirements under HB 1181, including whether minors can access sexually explicit material or AI tools that generate sexual imagery without reasonable age verification.

Issue a public enforcement and reporting pathway for victims and parents in Texas, including instructions to preserve evidence, how reports will be routed for rapid investigation when minors are involved, and a point of contact for legislative coordination.

Provide written guidance to platforms operating in Texas on compliance expectations, including meaningful age gating for sexually explicit material, prompt removal pathways for victims, and cooperation with law enforcement.

What we don't know:

Paxton has not yet issued a public response to the letter, or announced an investigation into the matter.

Featured article

What parents and users should know

If you encounter sexualized images of minors or other abusive material online, report it immediately. In the United States, you can contact the FBI tip line or seek help from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Do not download, share, screenshot or interact with the content in any way. Even viewing or forwarding illegal material can expose you to serious legal risk.

Parents should also talk with children and teens about AI image tools and social media prompts. Many of these images are created through casual requests that do not feel dangerous at first. Teaching kids to report content, close the app and tell a trusted adult can stop harm from spreading further.