Texas DPS identifies cyclist killed in Williamson County crash

Published 
Williamson County
Texas DPS searching for driver who fled after striking, killing cyclist

Police say, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Yukon traveled onto the right shoulder of the roadway and struck the male bicyclist.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Williamson County on Sunday.

DPS says that 59-year-old Donald Perado of Georgetown was riding on the right shoulder of Ronald Reagan Boulevard just before 9 a.m. August 30 when the driver of a 2006 GMC Yukon traveled onto the shoulder for unknown reasons and struck and killed him.

After hitting Perado, the GMC crashed into the guardrail and came to a stop, says DPS. The driver fled the scene on foot and troopers are currently investigating the identity of the driver.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male between the height of 5'8 - 5'10, with a thin build wearing a red/white shirt. 

Police are asking anyone who sees a person matching the description to call 911. 

