Texas DPS identifies cyclist killed in Williamson County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Williamson County on Sunday.

DPS says that 59-year-old Donald Perado of Georgetown was riding on the right shoulder of Ronald Reagan Boulevard just before 9 a.m. August 30 when the driver of a 2006 GMC Yukon traveled onto the shoulder for unknown reasons and struck and killed him.

After hitting Perado, the GMC crashed into the guardrail and came to a stop, says DPS. The driver fled the scene on foot and troopers are currently investigating the identity of the driver.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male between the height of 5'8 - 5'10, with a thin build wearing a red/white shirt.

Police are asking anyone who sees a person matching the description to call 911.

